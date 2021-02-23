3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $20.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

DDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,479 shares of company stock worth $277,561 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

