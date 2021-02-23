3D Systems (DDD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,479 shares of company stock valued at $277,561. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDD. Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

