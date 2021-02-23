43,100 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Acquired by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 877.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

