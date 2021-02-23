455 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $313.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.05 and its 200 day moving average is $245.07. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

