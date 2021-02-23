4,658 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,523,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Insiders have sold 233,181 shares of company stock worth $24,326,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day moving average is $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

