5,334 Shares in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advent International Corp MA increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% during the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,793,000 after purchasing an additional 677,399 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 731,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 498,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter.

ENV opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.15 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist began coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

