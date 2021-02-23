$60.71 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will announce sales of $60.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.30 million and the highest is $61.12 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $240.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.20 million to $242.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $270.69 million, with estimates ranging from $269.33 million to $271.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Certara stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,877. Certara has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $32,406,000.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.