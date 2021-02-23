6,035 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $10,453,750 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.77.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

