62,958 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,368,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2,661.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,930 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

