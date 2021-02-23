6,356 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 88.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Argus raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

