$649.92 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $649.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $647.50 million and the highest is $652.08 million. Match Group reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,325 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,256 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,518,000 after acquiring an additional 522,085 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 336,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $156.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.63.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

