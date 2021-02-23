73,452 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.10% of Federal Realty Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.06.

FRT stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $129.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

