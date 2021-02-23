760 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $252.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $255.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.66.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.