790 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $831,792. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,206. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $365.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

