$92.01 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will announce $92.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.67 million and the lowest is $86.34 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $170.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $417.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $411.34 million to $422.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $480.59 million, with estimates ranging from $458.25 million to $502.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CorePoint Lodging.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

