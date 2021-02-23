92,185 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.43. 277,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day moving average of $129.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $146.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

