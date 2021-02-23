979 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 979 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Boston Partners boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,826 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 393,411 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,775,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,751,000 after purchasing an additional 664,882 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

LUV stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $55.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

