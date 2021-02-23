987,798 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 987,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,347,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Elastic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.75. 15,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,489. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.63.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $29,450,430.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $164,504,453 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

