A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) COO Sells $144,250.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. 116,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $201.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of -0.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

