Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,259 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $65,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Accenture by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after acquiring an additional 289,337 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.36. The stock had a trading volume of 56,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.23. The firm has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

