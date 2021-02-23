Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,512. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.23. The firm has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

