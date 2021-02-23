ACCO Brands Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

In other news, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,560.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,595 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 7,735.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 654,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 645,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 620,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,241,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 559,716 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 393,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 208,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

