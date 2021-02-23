Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,039. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

