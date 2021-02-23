Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

ATVI stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.52. 281,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,039. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,860 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

