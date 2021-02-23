Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Gap Down to $1.35

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.13. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 28,788 shares.

ADMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $170.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

