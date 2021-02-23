Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, insider Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $315,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $315,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $330,849.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,964,172 shares of company stock valued at $114,815,008. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

