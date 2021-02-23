Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after buying an additional 124,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after buying an additional 538,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67.

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $913,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $330,849.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,604 shares in the company, valued at $127,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,964,172 shares of company stock worth $114,815,008. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.