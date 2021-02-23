Addus HomeCare (ADUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADUS stock opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.98 and its 200-day moving average is $105.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $662,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 515,173 shares of company stock worth $51,923,962. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

