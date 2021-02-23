ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.56 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

