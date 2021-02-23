Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,820.68

Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,820.68 ($36.85) and traded as high as GBX 3,099 ($40.49). Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) shares last traded at GBX 3,081 ($40.25), with a volume of 410,394 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,967.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,820.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

