Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,874 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.44 on Tuesday, reaching $461.89. 102,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $221.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

