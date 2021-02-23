Aergo Trading Up 12.4% This Week (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Aergo has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Aergo has a market cap of $25.76 million and $23.29 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can currently be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo (CRYPTO:AERGO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Aergo Token Trading

