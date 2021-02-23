Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. 39,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,673. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

