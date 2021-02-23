AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AeroVironment by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment stock opened at $125.67 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 105.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.79.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

