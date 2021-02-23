AGF Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $23,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,584,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 112,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after acquiring an additional 95,150 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $213.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.69 and its 200 day moving average is $192.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on KSU. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

