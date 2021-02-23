AGF Investments Inc. Buys 8,075 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,051,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,941,000 after buying an additional 1,294,377 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 541,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,715,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,627 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

