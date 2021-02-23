AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,774,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,536,000 after purchasing an additional 261,953 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,124,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,591,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,901,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,888,000 after acquiring an additional 536,585 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,048,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 74,787 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,899,000.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of FTDR opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

