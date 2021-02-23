AGF Investments Inc. Has $240,000 Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 189.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $64,417.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,025,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,290,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $4,131,887.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,418,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,195,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,046 shares of company stock valued at $34,823,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $233.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $255.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

