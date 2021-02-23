AGF Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 4,289.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $2,662,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $4,072,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $470,710.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,628 shares of company stock worth $54,227,925. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

NET opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.97 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

