Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.82. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

