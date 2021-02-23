Agora (NASDAQ:API) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agora (NASDAQ:API) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. Agora’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis.

API stock traded down $11.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.33. 119,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,054. Agora has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $114.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

