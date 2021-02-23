AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Hits $0.0017

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $149,942.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 43% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

