Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,077. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

