Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at Argus

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $140.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALB. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.78.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB opened at $156.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 76,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $24,543,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.