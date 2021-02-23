Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after purchasing an additional 754,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,305,000 after acquiring an additional 132,419 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 29.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after acquiring an additional 461,899 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 177.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,340,000 after acquiring an additional 428,929 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $127.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.97.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

