Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.66% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $224,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after buying an additional 799,514 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after buying an additional 402,567 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after buying an additional 393,248 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 389,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after buying an additional 243,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 386,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,217,000 after buying an additional 241,804 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $154.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day moving average of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALXN. Robert W. Baird cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

