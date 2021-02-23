Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $209,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at $84,254,945.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $491,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,534,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,466 shares of company stock worth $96,455,299 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $372.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.78.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.