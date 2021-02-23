Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 61,688 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,220,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,688 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.19% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $169,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Truist raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

