Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 62,488 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,488 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $175,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after buying an additional 1,823,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $39,452,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after buying an additional 437,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after buying an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

BAH stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

