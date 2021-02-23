Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1417 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.49 and a 12-month high of C$59.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.50.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AP.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.84.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

